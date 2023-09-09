Celebrating student-athletes
I once again would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Highlands New-Sun for presenting the Fall Sports Media Day event at the Lakeshore Mall on Aug. 19.
I once again would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Highlands New-Sun for presenting the Fall Sports Media Day event at the Lakeshore Mall on Aug. 19.
Our student-athletes work hard to achieve and succeed in the classroom as well as in their athletic pursuits, and it meant a great deal to them to be recognized for their efforts.
I thank the Highlands News-Sun staff for organizing this event, the sponsors who made this celebration of our students possible, and the Lakeshore Mall for providing the venue. I want to thank Kim Moody and Marc Valero for their excellent follow-up articles highlighting each school.
Highlands News-Sun Publisher and President Tim Smolarick and Executive Editor Romona Washington have consistently worked to find ways to celebrate all the positive aspects of our community. I look forward to continuing to partner with them as we highlight the incredible young people of Highlands County.
Brenda Longshore
Superintendent
School Board of Highlands County
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.