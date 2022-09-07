Cheney admired for courage
I very seldom express admiration for any politician. However, there is one I do admire that has recently placed our country above her career and ambitions. That person is Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
I very seldom express admiration for any politician. However, there is one I do admire that has recently placed our country above her career and ambitions. That person is Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
I feel certain she knew she was jeopardizing her re-election chances when she agreed to join the panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021. However, she chose to do what was right for our country, rather than her career.
Sure enough, the KOOL-AID drinkers of Wyoming chose to listen to the lies of DonJonT and vote her out of office. God help us all if he is elected again. He does not want to be president. He wants to be dictator for life.
James W. Allbritton
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.