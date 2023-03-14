Church may be the big loser
Perhaps the biggest loser from the abortion wars will be the Christian church. Church attendance has been declining in America and Western Europe for a generation. The COVID pandemic reduced church attendance further and many parishioners have failed to return.
We are now seeing a second and third generation of children whose parents have rejected or ignored the church and commercialized religion. Few of these children will attend church in adulthood.
Millions of young women’s lives have been endangered and their futures compromised by the church’s political crusade against abortion. To many young women it is the loss of a Constitutional right and an attack on their bodies.
Already churches are closing and for sale signs are going up. This is the high price Christianity is paying for one step too far in its political meddling.
“This too shall pass.” 2 Corinthians 4:17-18. And, when it does, few of these women or their children shall darken the door of a Christian church, “unto the third and fourth generation.” Exodus 20:15.