City ordinances should be enforced
It was suggested in the local newspaper that the citizens of Sebring should contact the council members and mayor if they think they should adopt a city ordinance restricting sexually-oriented businesses. I am of that persuasion.
It is my understanding that we have an ordinance for that purpose already in the city of Sebring and that ordinance has been in existence for a long time and has served the purpose for which it was intended. We do not need a new ordinance; we need to enforce the ordinance we already have.
I don’t think the citizens of Sebring are against the businesses they have, mainly, The Faded Bistro and the Mon Cirque Wine Bar. It is the burlesque activity that has been added within those businesses that does not comply with the ordinance.
One would think that the City Council would want to make sure that the ordinances in existence are being adhered to by everyone.
It was stated at a council meeting that the police had attended one of the burlesque meetings and they were complying. However, there is a photo of a burlesque participant whose buttock is bare from the waist down. That would certainly be in violation of the section on indecent exposure of the present ordinance.
It is also posted on social media that the owners have stated “We will not change the way we do business or the type of artists we hire.” Also, “Behind closed doors, in a private business, at a ticketed event, buttocks are dangerous.”
Yes, they would be if they are uncovered and would be in violation of the city ordinance. In that regard, it seems to me that it would be incumbent on the City Council to make sure that all businesses are complying.
It is not my intention to try and pit one faction against another or sow discord among the citizens of our community. Please consider why it is necessary to have ordinances.