Civil Air Patrol to be reactivated
Hundreds of people have never heard of the Civil Air Patrol and others have no idea of how important they are to the United States of America. Sebring has had a Civil Air Patrol squadron right here in Sebring.
Civil Air Patrol Highlands County Composite Squadron is a registered non-profit organization located in Sebring, Florida. Sebring hosted the Civil Air Patrol so vital for our nation’s protection during war time. CAP established coastal patrol flights to deter, report and prevent enemy operations, CAP conducts counterdrug reconnaissance, delivers parts for the Air Force, flies human tissue and organ transplant missions for the American Red Cross, works disasters and others.
CAP in Sebring has been inactive for 12 years, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Civil Air Patrol Chaplain, LTC Dr. Daryl Jeffers moved to our community last October and has a desire to reactivate the Civil Air Patrol that is already here. He has been with CAP for 26 years and has served as a chaplain for 24 years. Presently, he serves as a chaplain with Squadron FL015 out of Punta Gorda. He is also senior pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church in Sebring.
If you are interested in becoming part of this elite patriotic group of Americans, put into your contacts “Civil Air Patrol” – 724-422-3785 and speak with Dr. Jeffers and he can give you all the information you need.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring