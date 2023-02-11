Classified documents at federal levels
As a retired Marine of 24 years that held a Top Secret Clearance with special access, I’m amazed at the loose control of classified documents at the federal level, especially involving the White House. I do realize that there is a big difference between how many classified documents the military processes versus the federal levels, but there seems to be no control at some levels, especially involving the White House.
Every agency normally has a process for handling of classified documents, and in the Marines and working with other military services there were strong processes and procedures. Classified documents were kept separate from Unclassified documents, and were normally stored in a secure area at the end of the day.
The military probably goes overboard on controlling classified documents, most issues if they arise are caused by not properly marking the proper classifications which normally will get caught during the process. Top Secret and Special Category documents are handled in a specific manner, most people don’t even have access to that level.
There is a difference in the findings of Vice Present Biden’s and Vice President Pence’s and what happened with President Trump. I personally don’t care if you’re an employee or an elected official, training and background checks need to happen. The federal government needs to set up an internal committee and review the handling of classified documents, especially on the levels of classifications. It sounds like this has broken totally down, and there is no check and balance.