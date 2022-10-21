Clear conscience always wins
War, divorce, terminal illness … and hurricanes bring out the best and the worst in folks.
A couple in their early 80s live on 10 acres about a half of mile from us. My wife and the lady of the house are good friends and communicate on a daily basis.
They lost a number of good-sized trees and at their age are unable to tackle heavy clean-up tasks.
They had three individuals come by Sunday to give estimates for clean-up of the larger trees. One was $1,500, another $5,000 and another … wait for it …$15,000. Apparently five being the third prime number holds an attraction for tree removal services.
In the event, a neighbor who is involved in agriculture came to their rescue and removed the trees gratis. Would not even take money for fuel for the machine used.
“So, I strive always to keep my conscience clear before God and man.” Acts 24:16
Harold Day
Lake Placid
