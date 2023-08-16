Climate change letter
Al Gore and John Kerry said that if global warming wasn’t reversed by 2000, it would be too late to avert, that sea levels would rise and coastal properties would be under water, that the arctic ice would be gone by 2013. All was false.
Global warming switched to climate change. In 2017, Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord because he knew it was an expensive hoax. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said that by 2050, government will spend $50 trillion collars to reduce world temperature by ⅜ of one degree F.
The carbon in the air is only 0.4%. This says so much about climate change. The push for EV vehicles seems to be more about limiting travel and confining people to a certain area.
There is no climate emergency says 500 scientists and experts, which sent a registered letter to the UN Secretary General. These experts said CO2 is not a pollutant but plant food, climate models are inadequate, and there’s no emergency. We are denying affordable reliable electrical energy.
A few of the scientists and experts are listed below:
Craig Idso, former president, Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global change.
Patrick Moore, former president, Greenpeace.
Anastasios Tsonis, professor, Atmospheric Science at University of Wisconsin.
Denis Rancout, professor, Physics at University of Ottawa.
Nobel Prize for Science, Dr. John Clauser, who was canceled for dissenting on climate change.
Freeman Dyson, professor emeritus, School of Natural Sciences Institute for Advance Study, also Fellow of Royal Society.
Harrison Schmitt, geologist, Apollo 17 astronaut, U.S. Senator.
Steven E. Koonin, physicist.
By the way, the Earth goes from cool mode to warm every 20-30 years because of ocean temperatures.