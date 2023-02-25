Climate change
Al Gore recently attended a climate change meeting where he called it extraterrestrial. Merriam Webster defines “extraterrestrial, as existing or occurring outside the earth or its atmosphere.”
Climate change is a false religion. A cult. Webster defines it; “a religion regarded as unorthodox or lacking authenticity or validity”, even CNN questions Al Gore’s hypocrisy. CNN calls it, “He is engaging in the logical fallacy of special pleading, which is where someone applies a special exemption to their rules when those rules contradict their actions.”
Four marks of a false religion are, 1. Force, 2,Falsehood, 3,Futility, and 4, Fear. Climate change meets the criteria. 1. Force, Climate change or the Green Movement fines you for pollution, emissions, and will also involve new frontiers such as taxes, ethics, and finance. 2. Falsehood, climate is already telling us we are destroying the planet. The oceans are boiling; have you seen one boiling? Change our carbon footprint and stop using fossil fuels. We’ve only got 12 years; the planet will be gone. 3. Futility. Violence, wars, pandemics, suicide. 4. Fear, we have big fines, our planet is disappearing, and glaciers are melting, we will be flooded out.
God is extraterrestrial Gen 1:1 In the beginning God created heaven and the earth. Then God asks where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth? Who shut the sea with doors? Have you seen the treasures of the snow? Or the treasures of hail or the hoary frost of heaven? Job 37:5 God thundereth marvellously with his voice; great things doeth he, which we cannot comprehend. Then He said, “ Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” Gen 8:22 While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease. This exposes climate change, it was God who created the heavens and the earth, he is in control of everything. He also told man to go forth and multiply. Marxism or socialism would have us believe the earth is overpopulated.
Psa 27:13 I had fainted unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring
