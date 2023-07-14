Climate madness
The idea of human-induced climate change is the biggest hoax foisted upon mankind since the Tower of Babel episode. In what is the greatest state-sanctioned wealth-transfer in human history, hundreds of billions of dollars are being taken from the pockets of taxpayers and consumers and transferred into the coffers of cynical and conniving global wind and solar corporations.
It has never been shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming. Carbon Dioxide is a trace element in our atmosphere that primarily serves as plant food. Remember your science class in school where you learned about photosynthesis. Try getting along without plants.
The earth and the sun are complex entities that cause continuous changes in the earth’s climate. These combined forces that affect our weather are far beyond man’s ability to control them (try stopping a volcano from erupting or the movement of tectonic plates floating around on boiling seas of magma or solar storms). Throughout human history, mankind has adapted to changes in climate rather than change it because they cannot do that.
Greedy solar and wind generation companies and fraudulent charlatans have taken advantage of a naive populace duped by hucksters like the U.N., Al Gore, John Kerry and the parents of the poor autistic little Greta Thunberg.
If the people don’t wise up and put a stop to this climate quackery, most of us will return to living in caves while the elites enjoy the fruits of their propaganda. Wonder why Barrack Obama would live in an ocean front mansion if he really believes the seas are going to rise?
Many who read this will say I am a climate denier. To those individuals I say, do yourself a favor and read Dr. Ian Plimer’s new book “Green Murder”.