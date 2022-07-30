Comments on morality
I really get a kick of listening to the news talking about the president’s trip to Saudi Arabia on how it goes against our country’s morality. It almost makes me laugh.
I really get a kick of listening to the news talking about the president’s trip to Saudi Arabia on how it goes against our country’s morality. It almost makes me laugh.
How can the United States talk about morality when we almost had a crisis when people attacked our capital, we constantly have people getting killed due to gun violence, and we have politicians that just can’t work together and threaten each other with death. These are just some examples.
If our government doesn’t start working together again our standard of living for future children will be the worst of most developed counties. I even have visions that some states want to go back to the years of the old west and have gunfights on the street. We often talk about extremists in other countries, but what are we doing to our own country and how many parents have thought about how this will affect the future of their children and grandchildren.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.