Common nonsense
People my age can remember the good old days when there used to be gas wars. Prices would vary from station to station, constantly. Fast forward to today. Now, it seems as though some “Gas God” is in control. The news will report a jump in crude and within minutes, all stations raise their prices to the same amount like they are in lockstep with each other.
It’s like they are Siamese twins, joined together by the hemorrhoid. After all, they all have became a pain in the gas. The only times our prices fluctuate are after a hurricane when the gougers take over.
Lets go to Ukraine shall we? President Pukin (sic) is trying to rebuild the USSR. Unlike our congress, he knows how to win a war. There used to be no rules in war – you break things, kill people and win. Enter our congress, 85-90% of our reps have never served and have no clue. They invented “Rules of Engagement” for our troops. This goes back to Nam, I know, and maybe Korea too. They seem to think that it’s not fair that a force is so powerful as ours will be victorious. The left just wants to give them a participation trophy and millions of bucks, gather around a campfire and sing love songs. After all, the only engagement most of our reps have had is an argument over a floozie at the capitol bar. The sad part about this is the constituents of these “Belchway Blowhards” keep re-electing them.
The fight has just begun over “Lock the Clock.” We are now on daylight saving time. Huh? It is light and dark for a set period of time every day. It was devised by God and Ma Nature. Congress has nothing to do with it. Besides, how do we save daylight and where does it go, the Sun Bank? And, I am being told that global warming is a bad thing so why are we saving sunlight? We can’t.
Stay tuned folks, there is more common nonsense to come to a theater near you.
Dave Doty
Lake Placid