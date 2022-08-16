Community involvement is important
In the midst of all of the difficulties families have been facing, and will likely continue to face for some time to come, there are certain keys to easing the feelings of frustration, anxiety and even anger. One of those keys relates to information being consistently and clearly communicated in a timely manner by someone who can be trusted to not only be honest, but who stands impartial, willing to work for everyone in our county. Don Elwelll has repeatedly proven he values two-way lines of communication with community members. From Irma, waste management, and COVID data to roads/traffic, taxes, food banks, town hall meetings and community events, Don is committed to open communication with our community.
Another key that goes a long way is community involvement. It would be easy to step up just for photo opportunities, but Don is involved because of his genuine interest in and concern for our community. From triathlons, pageants, and Crime Stoppers to serving on community boards and with Champions for Children, he shows that he has a heart for Highlands County. This kind of dedication and selflessness is far too rare.
Don Elwell has proven himself to be a wise, involved community leader who works hard to serve and inform all community members. I, therefore, urge everyone to vote Don Elwell for Highlands County commissioner, District 2, on Aug. 23, 2022. I assure you, he will stand firm on his communication and involvement, and will always seek to serve with integrity.
Cheryl Velasquez-Warehime