Community involvement is important

In the midst of all of the difficulties families have been facing, and will likely continue to face for some time to come, there are certain keys to easing the feelings of frustration, anxiety and even anger. One of those keys relates to information being consistently and clearly communicated in a timely manner by someone who can be trusted to not only be honest, but who stands impartial, willing to work for everyone in our county. Don Elwelll has repeatedly proven he values two-way lines of communication with community members. From Irma, waste management, and COVID data to roads/traffic, taxes, food banks, town hall meetings and community events, Don is committed to open communication with our community.

