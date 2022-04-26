The gift of household supplies. It doesn’t seem like a lot to some but let me explain what it did for us.
Ridge Area Arc operates five group homes across Highlands County. As with many other individuals, businesses and non-profits, rising costs of basic household items has affected our bottom line. My management team has been thinking outside the box to ensure that our consumers continue to have everything they need. This means finding creative ways to reduce our expenses.
Our household budget each month in each group home, for example, is approximately $1,250. When you multiply this by five group homes and 12 months in the year, the bills do add up. We adapted the idea for a reverse advent calendar into a Lenten Household Supply Box project. The goal was that people in the community could give household items from the list.
We had no idea the response we would get as everyone needs these items and they can be expensive. People from all over Highlands County brought us Lenten Household Supply boxes. All three local chambers of commerce agreed to be drop-off points for supplies. It became so much more than a donation of household supplies, it is evidence that our community pays attention to the needs around them and responds.
The amount of love and support is absolutely uplifting. From every corner of the county they came to say our consumers mattered to them, to say keep up the good work and boy has it made a difference! So, thank you Highlands County, for being the best place on Earth to run a non-profit that cares for people with disabilities.
Kathleen Border
CEO, Ridge Area Arc