Compassion for others
Like a war ravaged city, homes were damaged or destroyed, trees uprooted, corpses were found on the street. There was no electrical power, running water, nor help, nothing but eerie silence the next day; oh the humanity, God, comfort those suffering and grieving. Only those who’ve experienced it can comprehend the stress and anxiety involved in disasters, along with feelings of helplessness when confronting such destructive forces. Is this a description of Naples, Florida? No, I’m describing the aftermath of our fraudulent destruction of Baghdad, as we patriotically supported our boys from the comfort of our couches. Only concerned when our boys died, never mentioning, let alone having any sense of empathy or compassion for the tens of thousands of innocent Iraq’s senselessly murdered — naturally Cheney and Bush were never held accountable for their brutal evil.
It’s one thing when nature unleashes destructive force, quite another when insane humans do, fools who don’t fear God’s wrath, as Iraqi’s still grieve their dead children. Cheney only fabricated Saddam’s WMD threat to save Halliburton from impending bankruptcy, as they stole billions from we taxpayers. I understood this as it transpired, easy to see through their deception, for evil is the way of those wielding unchecked power, especially military imperialists who easily deceive sycophants who love murdering helpless children and women, USA, USA! “War, huh, good God y’all, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing, say it again,” and again.
The reason I bring this up at such an inopportune time, is that when people are suffering the stress of disaster and struggling, there’s a window to imprint ‘compassion for others,’ and since we’re such warmongers, the need to overcome our senseless nationalism and so-called patriotism couldn’t be greater. Perhaps we’ll soon grow th’(expletive)-up and end our evil ways, ceasing to blindly support lying warmongers who inflict needless disasters on others to make a buck.