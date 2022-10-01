Compassion for others

Like a war ravaged city, homes were damaged or destroyed, trees uprooted, corpses were found on the street. There was no electrical power, running water, nor help, nothing but eerie silence the next day; oh the humanity, God, comfort those suffering and grieving. Only those who’ve experienced it can comprehend the stress and anxiety involved in disasters, along with feelings of helplessness when confronting such destructive forces. Is this a description of Naples, Florida? No, I’m describing the aftermath of our fraudulent destruction of Baghdad, as we patriotically supported our boys from the comfort of our couches. Only concerned when our boys died, never mentioning, let alone having any sense of empathy or compassion for the tens of thousands of innocent Iraq’s senselessly murdered — naturally Cheney and Bush were never held accountable for their brutal evil.

