Compassionate justice
Highlands County School Board is thinking of removing orientation and identity from their nondiscrimination policy. It is a difficult time for our parents and board members as we continue the dialogue about these topics.
Highlands County School Board is thinking of removing orientation and identity from their nondiscrimination policy. It is a difficult time for our parents and board members as we continue the dialogue about these topics.
What concerns me is when elected leaders bring “their” God into the conversation. Member-elect Reese Martin states if we can’t have God in school, we “don’t need to have the other.” Here’s two thoughts: Is Martin concerned that God has been taken out or that his version of God has been taken out? Often when folk invoke God’s name, it’s a partisan, punishing entity who condemns, silences and forces people to love “him” or experience an eternity of torment. If that’s the God Martin believes in, perhaps it is best that this abusive bully of a deity is not in school.
Second, scripture makes it clear that what God most wants from us is that we love our neighbor, welcome the stranger and “be compassionate as God is compassionate” (Luke 6:36). Another word for compassionate is “merciful.” If Martin desires to have God in school, what could be a better way than to approve a nondiscrimination policy that allows our LGBTQ students to be who they are?
As Micah 6:8 states “...what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” Keeping orientation and identity in our district’s nondiscrimination policy is compassionate justice, kindness and humility.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.