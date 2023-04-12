Complex decisions
With great interest, I read about our current Florida leadership passing a six-week abortion ban and a bill for permitless concealed carry. As the son of a cop, I support the right to bear arms responsibly. As the friend of many women, I support the right to a woman’s bodily autonomy, even if I disagree with her choice.
Gun wisdom and reproductive rights are complex; personal.
Case in point, this quote from Sen. Jay Collins, “Government will not get in the way of law-abiding Amercians who want to defend themselves and their families.” This statement applies to those seeking a gun, but it can also apply to women seeking health care in which an abortion may be the best choice for them, their safety, and their family.