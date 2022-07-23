Women who have had more than one surgical abortion are at risk of difficulties in later pregnancies, according to an article on the website of the Mayo Clinic. Are teenage girls who have abortions aware of this problem?
How much does it matter? “More than one in three recently pregnant teens experience a repeat pregnancy within two years of a previous birth or abortion.” Also, “the majority of these pregnancies are reported as unintended …” This is from a report put out by the Office of Adolescent Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Advocates of abortion often describe their cause as promoting reproductive rights. One feminist organization is called the Center for Reproductive Rights. Yet “reproductive rights” is a complete misnomer. The right to reproduce is not under threat in the abortion debate. Abortion secures the right to refuse to reproduce, or the right to have sex without reproducing.
Likewise, they say that the right to abortion is about privacy. This doesn’t make sense either.
When you go to a doctor or a clinic and pay for a procedure, this is part of the economy. Doctors and nurses are licensed, and clinics are licensed, they are all part of a regulated healthcare system. The only reason this seems to make sense to people is that feminists have been using “privacy” as a slogan for 50 years.
The issue of abortion has to be settled by legislative compromise.