Women who have had more than one surgical abortion are at risk of difficulties in later pregnancies, according to an article on the website of the Mayo Clinic. Are teenage girls who have abortions aware of this problem?

How much does it matter? “More than one in three recently pregnant teens experience a repeat pregnancy within two years of a previous birth or abortion.” Also, “the majority of these pregnancies are reported as unintended …” This is from a report put out by the Office of Adolescent Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

