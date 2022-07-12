Subject: Highlands Sun article dated June 26, 2022 “Council responds to criticism as burlesque issue brews”
With respect to the subject article, I would like to describe the three CRA examples that support my assertion the City Council has a hands-off approach with the CRA. The CRA needs more City Council oversight.
1. At the June 7 meeting, it was suggested the City Council rescind the $6.2M approved for the waterfront project since it is going to be revised. The City Council had to ask the CRA chairman if that was correct, and he confirmed it was correct. This went right over the City Council’s heads and there was no discussion about whether something should be done. So as of now, the CRA can spend $6.2M at any time in the future.
2. At the March 15, 2022, the City Council did not have one question about the CRA’s 117-page master plan. In fact, they did not know the $17.5M waterfront project was not shown in the financial section of the plan.
3. Since the inception of the $17.5M waterfront project about one year ago, The City Council has had very few questions about the project. They just accept whatever the CRA presents. The CRA has spent $150,000 with an architect, held four or five townhall meetings, spent numerous hours at City Council meetings to find out last month they could only obtain a $6M loan needed for their capital programs and need to revise the waterfront project. “How the project would be funded” should have been a fundamental question asked at the start of the project, not one year later.
If citizens agree the City Council should provide more oversight of the CRA, they should contact the Sebring City Council (863-471-5100) or attend City Council meetings the first and third Tuesday every month, to express their concern.
Tom Mendel
Sebring