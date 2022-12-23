Conservative responds
I took offense at the recent letter to the editor titled “A cobbler and a parrot.”
As a conservative republican, I get tired of all the Trump bashing I’ve been hearing for the last six years. This writer used our former president in order to list all the various hate groups that have been around for decades. Obviously this is her opinion, and she certainly has that right.
But in defense of Donald Trump, most of the groups she cited were around long before he was president.
I too have a list of various hate groups in this country, including Antifa, Black Lives Matter, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Twitter, Facebook as well as President Biden and his entire administration. Thanks to Elon Musk, we’re just now beginning to see all the corruption and dishonesty on Twitter. I can only imagine what has been done on Facebook.
And just for the record, I voted for and supported President Trump while he was in office, and I wish he would have been re-elected. If he had, our world would be very different today.
Don Norton
Sebring
