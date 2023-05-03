Corrections officer deserves more than slap on the wrist
Choosing an applicant with a previous criminal record for resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer (is) not enough warning to refuse employment in a correctional position? If already employed before check completed, (Sean) Teehan should have been fired. His employment shows a dangerous environment should a confrontation arise.
Polk County Correctional should be more aware of its duty to protect employees, inmates and the public of its sworn duty. It is the duty of Polk County to house those who have disregarded the law, not employ those who have themselves ignored it.
God bless and protect the men and women who work this stressful job. POCC, always remember Teehan’s threat to your officer. Too dangerous to be “just a slap on the wrist”.