Corruption is on both sides
It just continues to amaze me that Democrats continue to criticize and blame the Republican party for everything that is wrong and is going wrong in this country and can’t look at their own party.
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 7:10 am
In a recent letter from one of your regular write ins, the person was talking about the recent CNN town hall interview with Donald Trump. We get it. You don’t like Donald Trump and can’t stand everything about him. But I think you went over the line when you mentioned his family.
You want to talk about families. Take a look at the Bidens and the Clintons, two of the most corrupt families that have ever served this country. And guess what. They are Democrats. But I guess in your opinion they are not corrupt.
Claude Clay
Sebring
