Read a letter in Your View about sex education, on prevention of STD’s and while teaching high school teens these important facts is a good idea, teaching morals and the religious beliefs of the left is criminal.
Our children are a precious gift from God and need to be taught and nurtured at home about these things. We can already see the results of the failures of the public schools, by forcing our teachers to spend their time spinning on the head of a pin, while also trying to teach fundamentals to our next generations to provide actual hands on experience and knowledge in making a living.
The waste of time teaching young developing minds, the left’s ways of being politically correct, is nothing short of sedition against the lawful duties of teachers to give our children the means to go out in society prepared to make a living, and confusing our kids about their sexual orientation ain’t it.
I’ll just bet if you allowed the teachers a vote, you would be surprised how many would dump most of this trash.
I have noticed more and more preachers are slowly turning their messages to the signs of end times, and if your eyes are opened you can see our country is giving up God and giving into evil.
Jay Broker
Sebring