County increasing speed limit

Somebody has too much time on their hands to come up with this, including me. I read it twice. Maybe, even three times. I thought I understood it. And because I thought it was at face value, asinine, I actually took a ride to experience it. Now, this was the evening before it was in the Highlands News-Sun because I read it on the HCSO Facebook page. I posted a similar “Comment” on the Facebook page, but that scares the daylights out of me because the ‘young people’ can put you in your place ... instantly.

Recommended for you