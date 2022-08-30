County increasing speed limit
Somebody has too much time on their hands to come up with this, including me. I read it twice. Maybe, even three times. I thought I understood it. And because I thought it was at face value, asinine, I actually took a ride to experience it. Now, this was the evening before it was in the Highlands News-Sun because I read it on the HCSO Facebook page. I posted a similar “Comment” on the Facebook page, but that scares the daylights out of me because the ‘young people’ can put you in your place ... instantly.
OK, you go north at 45 miles per hour and it changes to 55 MPH for 1 1/3 miles. Basically, past the back of Crystal Lake Club. There is a ‘hedge’ line. You have to drop back down to 45 after 1 1/3 miles as you continue on. What’s more of a “thrill”? 55 on your South Florida State College exam or 55 MPH. Campus is 35 MPH.
Avon Park is 45. 1 1/3 Miles at 55. Southbound the 55 starts exactly at Crystal Lake Club so those fine folk are the recipients of everyone’s “peddle to the metal” concept all over again.
Crystal Lake Club must feel like, first, an “act of mama nature,” the hail storm and Highlands County didn’t care, and now a second, an “act of Highlands County” go faster 1 1/3 miles right at our property line. To me it seems a little strange defending Crystal Lake Club since five years ago the owner/management and Hurricane Irma took everything I owned and there is a website up that still documents it.
Did the county just open up its first “SFSC Panther Drag Strip”?
Don’t blame me because someone didn’t think 45 was just fine and dandy.
Mile and a third? It’s in the paper. It’s on the Sheriff’s Office website. It’s on the College Campus.
PS. I could save you some budget money. Stop worrying about nonsense... Can I move 1 million cubic yards of sugar sand to raise the speed limit 10 MPH at a cost of $200 million?
Now, if we just convince the drivers on my street that the speed bumps are not time trials to the next speed bump.