CRA should provide financial transparency

Here we go again. The CRA is giving away three properties on the Sebring Circle valued at $825,000 to companies who will open businesses. The leases have $0 rent for five or six years with a $0 option purchase price and no requirement to remain in business after the purchase option is exercised. The CRA will also make property improvements.
I asked the CRA the basis for determining the value of the three lease agreements. Their response was “there is not a set criteria that we use, other than try to find a mutually beneficial agreement that will bring the greatest positive impact to the Sebring CRA District”. So, the CRA cannot demonstrate the leases are a good value compared to the property value, lost rent, etc.
Even though the CRA operates within legal and financial audit requirements, the lease agreements are not covered by these processes. The majority of the City Council does not see any necessity to have the CRA provide financial information to determine the leases. It is interesting since the City Council always has city departments provide a basis for their requests such as the Fire Department’s fire truck purchase, property zoning changes, etc. The City Council uses CRA legal and financial audits to remain hands off.
I believe the City Council should require the CRA provide more financial transparency and accountability to demonstrate taxpayer funds are used appropriately. If citizens agree, please contact the City Council (863-471-5100) or send an email to:
Mayor Shoop e-mail: johnshoop@mysebring.com
Council President Dettman email: thomasdettman@mysebring.com
Council Member Carlisle email: lenardcarlisle@mysebring.com
Council Member Bishop email: RolandBishop@mysebring.com
Council Member Mendel email: TerryMendel@mysebring.com
Council Member Stewart email: markstewart@mysebring.com
Tom Mendel
Sebring
Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin used to affectionately refer to Ukraine as “Little Russia.”
During February of 2022 Dictator Putin had his large Russian military surround little Ukraine with strict orders from Dictator Putin that Ukraine was not to join NATO.
In return for protection from the large Russian military, Dictator Putin insisted Ukraine become part of Russia placing Ukraine directly under the rule, protection and kindness of Dictator Vladimir Putin.
This would have provided loss of freedom for Ukraine but peace in the world with no bloodshed. Encouraged by this easy victory, Dictator Putin would probably have done the same thing with other countries until he had restored Russia to its former Communist Soviet greatness.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
Tools a better resource than money
The answer to the people of Florida after a hurricane is to hand out $1,000 bills to everyone over 18? Really?
Let’s think about this for a moment. Axios.com notes Miami-Dade County (pop. 2.7 million) saw 99% of its population virtually unaffected by the hurricane. Nearly no damage, no lost access to fuel, food, or ability to move around. Assume 21% under 18 (edr.state.fl.us) leaves 2.1 million individuals. Times $1,000 per person equals just over 2 billion dollars wasted because we are too lazy to monitor those really in need. And this is just one county! (Note: don’t even tell me to refuse the money if I don’t need it. Offer me $1,000 bucks, no strings attached, and I’m taking it!) I find it amazing how easily many individuals indicate money is the answer as long as it’s not coming directly out of their wallet.
What if we went to the Fort Myers (and/or surrounding areas) and posed this question: Which would you rather have: food, drink, help with cleanup (sooner rather than later), a clean restroom and a place to shower now, or a $1,000 bill? If an individual needed all of these, I’m convinced most of us know what the vast majority would say.
The Feds, the state of Florida and local governments all have excellent hurricane disaster tools in place. Neither Governor DeSantis, nor President Biden can have prevented such a disaster. Both, however, have far more powerful response tools to assist the people of Florida as opposed to merely handing out small amounts of monies to individuals. Let’s forget $1,000 bills and see to it the tools already in place are put to work sooner rather than later.
Bill Bunger
Avon Park