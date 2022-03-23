Déjà vu all over again
I am sitting here in my nice air-conditioned house, watching Fox News on my big screen.
I have food in my pantry, in my fridges, and in my freezer.
I have my meds in the cabinet.
I have the means to protect myself from unwanted intruders.
I am isolated in comfort while watching people running for their lives, as bombs explode in their streets, as their homes are burning to the ground, as people are being thrown into mass graves. The women are fleeing with their children and aged parents, while their brave men stay behind to fight the invaders. Children cling to toys and pets, their tiny faces displaying their fear and confusion. Some of these women are getting their children to safety and returning to fight alongside their men. Fierce, brave people, fighting for their homeland.
I can plan what to cook for dinner, while these people are begging for food, for blankets, for medicine.
This is what my grandparents told me about the beginnings of World War II.
Roosevelt blew smoke rings with his fancy cigarette holder, while Hitler overran Europe. He grinned and did photo ops, while the leaders of European countries begged for our help.
He ignored them and made eloquent speeches, while people were being herded into “work camps.”
The difference now is the man in the Oval Office doesn’t smoke, nor does he make eloquent speeches. He mutters incoherently, eats ice cream, and cackles along with his vapid VP, while the people of Ukraine are begging for our help.
How many people have to die before we send them the military aid they need?
Does Biden even know what’s going on? Does he care?
Putin and Xi are pulling his puppet strings. We all know it.
History is repeating itself.
I don’t know what the outcome for these people … or for us … will be. But I know one thing for certain, if Donald Trump were in the White House, none of this would be happening.
Suzanna Harvill Crean
Sebring