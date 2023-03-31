Dangerous intersection
The March 25th newspaper highlighted yet another accident at the Whisper Circle median. My husband had previously written a letter regarding how dangerous this intersection is. He was rebuffed by a gentleman from Avon Park who basically said the people going to the eye center shouldn’t be driving.
Maybe Sebring has a mass transit system I am unaware of? How are people supposed to utilize the eye center or cancer center unless they drive. Not everyone has someone to take them.
This is a very serious problem as there are three huge factors involved – Whisper Circle Mobile Home Park, Mid Florida Eye and Surgical Center, and the Florida Cancer Center. Most of these people are seniors who come to that intersection from these three places.
The eye center, most of the time your eyes are dilated after an exam. The cancer center, people are weak after having a transfusion of one sort or another. All of these factors are problematic in themselves.
Throw in a horrible intersection and you have the perfect storm for a disaster. If you want to head south on 27, your only safe option, and I use that term loosely, is to go to the light at Sun ‘N Lake and make a U-turn. That can be equally tricky for many people.
Yet, knowing all this, FDOT does nothing to remedy the situation. Holding a meeting is not the answer, it requires action.
When I moved here 22 years ago a friend said “oh my dad lives in Sebring.” I asked “what do you know about the area.” Her response was she knows more people get killed on Highway 27 than anywhere else in Florida.
Wow, that’s a powerful statement! Now I know why she said that.