The Day of Prayer celebrated nationally on the first Thursday in May is a wonderful observance for our community. It’s a time to come together with a common goal, to pray for our nation, to celebrate our freedom, and most of all, worship our Lord.
It’s a blessing to be a part of giving thanks, of enjoying the music, and listening to the special messages of the speakers.
Special thanks to (Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer) Phil Attinger who covers it in such an interesting and thoughtful way.
Frances Brown
Sebring