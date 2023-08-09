Dead trees along Schumacher need to be addressed
I don’t usually write to a newspaper. But we had a bad lightning storm two weeks ago and a bolt of lightning hit the tree next to our home in Fairmount Estates on Schumacher Road. It traveled underground and hit our electric box on the lawn and blew out our electric box.
We are new here, but we are worried about all the dead trees on Schumacher Road and Emil Drive across the street from where our home is. Many of the trees are down and the bushes near the walkway are dried out very bad. It is a bad situation. I wish someone would take a look at it. It wouldn’t take much for a fire to start. Thank you for letting me write this.
I do want to thank you for the great job you all do to publish this newspaper. It is the best newspaper I have seen in a long time. Will be 89 years old soon. Just renewed it.
God bless you all for the good work you do.