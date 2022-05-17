I walk my dog, Maggie May, every morning and as I wait for her to come out of the garage, I usually pick up my Highlands News-Sun in our driveway. Sometimes I’ll ask Maggie to pick the paper up and carry it to my wife. She learned this trick and even carries a neighbor’s paper up to his front door when she sees him come out.
But today (Wednesday, May 11) was a little different. Maggie fortunately couldn’t wrap her mouth around this Wednesday edition. It may be a good thing, because she would probably have to add “hernia” to her ever-growing list of ailments. I went in the garage and used a hand truck to bring the paper to the house. Being Wednesday there were already some extras, like a Publix ad, a Belk ad, an Ollie’s ad, the weekly Lake Placid section, and an Around Town/Highlands Health section. But there was more.
This Wednesday also contained 131 more pages that contained about 13,000 names of Highlands County property owners that are delinquent on paying their county taxes. I’m sure these are not all deadbeats, but I’m also sure that some of them are.
I almost ended up on this list a few years ago when my wife said she thought something was wrong because we never got the tax bill mailed to us. It was January and we usually pay the bill in November to avoid the penalty added for each month you don’t pay early. We paid the bill before it became “delinquent” but I wanted to know “why and how” it happened. After a few calls I reached the county tax assessor’s office and learned someone in that office sent my bill to an address in New York. It was a keying error, but the public servant in charge at that time just said “too bad.”
I have some questions like …
1. What percent of Highlands County taxable properties are on this list?
2. Would it be less costly to print the names of people that have paid their taxes?
3. Do you think it’s possible the people don’t pay so they can see their name in the paper?
4. What did these 131 pages cost the people that did pay taxes?
There must be a better way.
Bob Fromhartz
Sebring