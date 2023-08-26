Defending Donald Trump, Part II
A writer quotes, “A worthless and wicked man … is a constant liar.” You could not describe Joe Biden better. Biden is a total failure. He is not in charge; his handlers are the ones with power. Joe has been lying for decades. His most glaring lie, “I have never spoken to my son about his business.” It is proven that Joe has not only spoken to his son about business, but actively participated in selling out our country to our most dangerous enemies.
The Hunter laptop was concealed by the Biden FBI to hide this information from Americans who were deciding the 2020 election. Had the truth been told about the laptop, more than enough voters would have voted for Trump, giving Trump the presidency. A Biden operative created and actively sought signatures to a duplicitous letter stating that the laptop was Russian misinformation. That despicable letter was used in a critical debate by Joe.
The writer states Trump said “Fight like Hell” to his supporters. The great majority of Trump supporters peacefully protested. There is evidence that FBI “plants” incited and encouraged violence. I do not remember this writer calling out Maxine Waters when she rallied her supporters to harass all GOP officials to give them no peace making them leave restaurants and other public places.
The Constitution is silent as to what powers the vice president has regarding challenging electors from the states. Numerous presidential candidates have challenged elections throughout our history and certainly a “pause” during the certification process would have been reasonable to ensure that all the votes were true and proper.
All four of these ridiculous indictments have nothing to do with laws that were broken but has everything to do with keeping Trump from becoming president again. Why do the Dems want to keep Trump from the presidency? Because they know that only Trump can stop their plans to totally take over America and continue their communist, socialist agenda to destroy our democracy.
Finally, the height of hypocrisy is when the writer closes his fantasy by quoting John Wilkes Booth, “Sic semper tyrannis.” The writer is clearly as guilty as Booth was in killing one of our greatest presidents in Abraham Lincoln. Now he is trying to kill another great president in Donald Trump.