Defending Donald Trump, Part II

A writer quotes, “A worthless and wicked man … is a constant liar.” You could not describe Joe Biden better. Biden is a total failure. He is not in charge; his handlers are the ones with power. Joe has been lying for decades. His most glaring lie, “I have never spoken to my son about his business.” It is proven that Joe has not only spoken to his son about business, but actively participated in selling out our country to our most dangerous enemies.

