Define socialism
In the last election for Congress, we did not have a candidate from the Democratic Party. We had the Republican, Francis Parker, who said he was “against socialism,” and won the election. His opponent, a Libertarian, ran on the platform of being “against socialism.” Could either of these men even define what socialism is?
Try this for a working definition of what conservatives mean by socialism. Socialism is any government program that benefits anyone worth less than $5 million.
A letter published on Jan. 7 said that Karl Marx and Frederick Engels invented socialism.
As usual, our local reactionaries are wrong.
To go back to the ancient world: “ ... there should exist among the citizens neither extreme poverty, nor, again, excess of wealth, for both are productive of these evils. Now the legislator should determine what is to be the limit of poverty or wealth.” Plato, The Laws, Book VI.
We don’t have to go back to the ancient world to understand the point. Webster’s Family Encyclopedia says that socialism emphasizes “cooperation rather than competition.” Further:
“The word [socialism] was first used in the early 1 9th century to describe the followers of Robert Owen in England, and Francois Fourier and Saint Simon in France.’ Government should be for the many, not for the few.