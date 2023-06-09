Defund the DOJ
Biden’s Department of Justice Attorney General has not followed the law on immigration and allowed illegal immigrants to flood our country. He hasn’t protected our Supreme Court judges under the law when they made a decision to pass abortion decisions down to the states. He broke the law when calling parents terrorists, when they were only protecting their kids from unjust teaching and immoral laws.
He hasn’t investigated the Bidens in real corruption in bribes with foreign nationals. In order to impeach the DOJ AG for not doing his job, the House and Senate would have to pass a measure of impeachment. This just won’t happen in the Senate. The only way to correct this problem is to defund the DOJ through the House of Representatives.
When Ron DeSantis removed a Democratic prosecuting attorney for not enforcing the law, he did the right thing. Congress should do the same for the DOJ AG.