Regarding “How do you define equity, diversity, inclusion?” (Highlands News-Sun, May 9, 2023), DEI and Woke concepts are responsible for the loss of 17 precious lives in Parkland, Florida (ref. Andrew Pollack/Max Eden’s book “Why Meadow Died”); the erosion of freedom of expression and the flowering of “thoughtcrime” (ref. Yeonmi Park’s Columbia University experience in her book “While Time Remains”, Scott Gerber’s May 10, 2023 Wall Street Journal article “DEI Brings Kafka to my Law School”, and the Colorado Civil Rights Commission persecution of baker Jack Phillips); and the California panel’s determination that $800 billon ($20,000 for every person in California) is appropriate compensation for African Americans living in a state that banned slavery before becoming a state (ref. the New York Post’s May 10, 2023 commentary “Cali’s Insane ‘Reparations’ Plan”).
Where has there ever been a place where all thrive because all have equitable access to opportunity? I understand there to be places where such has been promised. Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea come to mind. But it always ends up the same way – those lecturing us on the proper way to live enjoy gourmet ice cream from their two, sub-zero freezers while those they purport to represent descend into chaos and misery, a’ la the former jewel San Francisco and results like those above.