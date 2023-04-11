The Sebring Historical Society thanks all the wonderful folks who both donated and those who came “to shop” at our spring rummage sale. We also thank the many volunteers who worked endless hours pricing and setting up the sale.
Thanks to the efforts of everyone, our Society had a remarkably successful sale.
A widow lady donating her deceased husband’s set of left-handed golf clubs was one special item we received. She was excited that money from this sale would help the Society continue its mission to engage the Highlands County community in protecting, preserving, educating and sharing the history of this county’s rich and diverse pioneering families, their successes and failures, so that this love of and respect for history is preserved for future generations.
Both the Charles Weigle House Museum at 1989 Lakeview Drive, and Archives at 321 W. Center Avenue, Sebring, are usually open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: A $25 donation (listed sale price), in-person or anonymously, from the person who took this widow’s set of golf club drivers without paying might help that person to actually enjoy using the golf clubs. Just a thought …
Thanks again to everyone.