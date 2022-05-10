Did something change?
The Democratic Party claims to be the party of science. “We believe in science” is a common refrain of progressives. So, why have we lost ground in our scientific knowledge over the past several decades?
Of course one of the biggest sources of controversy is abortion. When life begins turns out to be a real head scratcher for prominent Democrats. Former President Obama says it’s above his pay grade. Nancy Pelosi quotes St. Augustine from the 5th century, basically saying if he didn’t know when life began, how can she be expected to figure it out. In 2012, President Biden said life began at conception, explaining that was the Catholic Church’s judgment so he accepted it. However, last September he said he respected those who believe life begins at the moment of conception, but he didn’t agree with that point of view, framing it as a religious issue as did Pelosi.
Perhaps none of them has a degree in biology. Our recent Supreme Court nominee gave that as the reason she couldn’t define a woman. If they believe in science, why not look at what scientists say about it?
Here are quotes from a few people who do have degrees in biology and related scientific fields on when life begins:
Dr. Micheline M. Mathews-Roth, Harvard Medical School – “It is incorrect to say that biological data cannot be decisive…It is scientifically correct to say that an individual human life begins at conception.”
Dr. Alfred Bongiovanni, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine – “I have learned from my earliest medical education that human life begins at the time of conception.”
Gordon, Hymie, M.D., chairman of medical genetics, Mayo Clinic, Rochester — “By all criteria of modern molecular biology, life is present from the moment of conception.”
These quotes are from a U.S. Senate hearing forty years ago. Have new scientific discoveries challenged these claims. I don’t think so.
Glenda Brannen
Sebring