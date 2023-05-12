Did you notice?
The enemy within us is more dangerous than China. Socialism/Marxists who are progressives and democrats are chipping away our freedoms and destroying our Constitutional Republic because we as voters are losing our power. No founding document mentions the word “Democrac” because democracy is viewed as the rights of minorities. This administration is lying to the American people every time they open their mouth to combat the media’s lies. Follow Mark Levin online for the truth. The Biden administration has made us into a third world country, taken away our sovereignty with an open border and the influx of drugs and sex trafficking. He sold our strategic oil supply, threw us into a recession, and devalued our dollar. The democrats have incited disrespect for law and order, allowed rioting and the destruction and burning of our cities for a starter.
They have pushed CRT down our throats in school and encouraged ungodly sex, encouraging children to decide if they are really a different sex, or one of many.
Mayo Clinic Staff. “The term transgender moves past the idea that only one of two genders male and female, can classify all people. These are those whose gender expression doesn’t follow society norms for the sex assigned to them at birth or gender dysphoria. Hence puberty blockers.” Travistock and Portman National Health Service Foundation Trust of the United Kingdom study, “showed that children’s bone density and normal growth flat lined with puberty blockers as compared to their peers, and participants reported no improvement in their psychological well-being. The findings support a growing body of evidence showing the harm and irreparable damage of experimental medical treatments for children with gender dysphoria.”
But there is hope: Acts 17:24 “God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands;” God asked Job 38:4, “Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth? Declare, if thou hast understanding.”
Now is the time for Americans to pray and petition our Creator to turn back to the One our founders sought when they formed our Constitution and follow the form of government they originally established.