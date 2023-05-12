Did you notice?

The enemy within us is more dangerous than China. Socialism/Marxists who are progressives and democrats are chipping away our freedoms and destroying our Constitutional Republic because we as voters are losing our power. No founding document mentions the word “Democrac” because democracy is viewed as the rights of minorities. This administration is lying to the American people every time they open their mouth to combat the media’s lies. Follow Mark Levin online for the truth. The Biden administration has made us into a third world country, taken away our sovereignty with an open border and the influx of drugs and sex trafficking. He sold our strategic oil supply, threw us into a recession, and devalued our dollar. The democrats have incited disrespect for law and order, allowed rioting and the destruction and burning of our cities for a starter.

