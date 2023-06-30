Diversity is good
“First they came for the Communists, but I was not a Communist, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Socialists and the Trade Unionists, but I was neither, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Jews, but I was not a Jew, so I did not speak out. And when they came for me, there was no one left to speak for me.” -Martin Niemoeller
Substitute Blacks, Asians, immigrants, trans, gays, Muslims, women, children, teachers, voters, etc. Just a reminder for those of us who call ourselves Christians — Jesus was a Jew.
Isn’t diversity good and what our country is built upon? What about the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”?
There has to be a way to resolve our differences without resorting to violence – like talking to one another, discussing our views and reaching a mutual agreement that protects our rights, dignity and individuality.
I hope and pray we can do this before it’s too late for our democracy.