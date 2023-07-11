Do you want an independent country?
The nation has been celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and picnics. The people of the colonies did not like to pay taxes to a king for his ongoing wars and opulent lifestyle with no autonomy to run their country as a free nation. This resulted in the Revolutionary War and the forming of an independent country.
Now, the state of Florida has a governor who is bent on using taxes for his own projects and to reward his billionaire donors.
For instance, out of 1,200 bills that were passed by the last session of legislature, Govenor DeSantis vetoed all the bills that requested money for projects that would benefit their communities and cities. Bills such as Tampa Bay water improvement, a public safety building for Fruitland Park, or Habitat for Humanity. However, he gave your taxes to his donors and their special projects. Like a multi-million-dollar interchange to Daytona Beach, using leftover COVID state funds, because his donor developer friend, Mori Hosseini, needs it to build houses.
Do you think you will be able to have a say on land development in your town with the ban on local voter referendums?
If we want to continue celebrating an independent country, we need to vote against a King George III wannabe.