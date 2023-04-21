Do your own research
Vote like your life depends on it.
Our past presidential election, despite what the dishonest media tells us, was not a fair or properly reported election.
More than enough voters said that had they had known about the Hunter Biden laptop, they would have voted for President Trump instead of Biden, easily making Donald Trump the winner.
We now have an ineffective, weak, and compromised person in the White House who gave us: energy dependence from energy independence, completely open boarders allowing terrorists, deadly drugs, and criminals to flow across our open boarders, a total lack of national security allowing an enemy nation to float a spy balloon over our most sensitive locations protecting our nation, we have a person in the White House who has received millions of dollars from our enemies causing anyone to rightfully wonder just exactly where his allegiances lie.
President Trump was a genius in foreign affairs forging respectful and equal relationships with potential adversary countries like Russia, China, and North Korea. President Trump understood what a united Russia and China would mean for the U.S. Now, because our media and the Dems were so devious as to do whatever it would take to steal the election or because voters did not like his personality, we now have a situation where we all might pay for these mistakes with our lives.
Russia and China are drawing closer and uniting against the U.S. There is no doubt that if President Trump was rightfully reelected there would be no Ukraine war and we would not be in this terrible position where we are draining our military resources putting us at a very vulnerable position should China decide to attack.
Knowledgeable analysts are saying that a nuclear World War III is a real possibility. So, because some of us did not want to vote for President Trump because of his personality or because they were too lazy to seek out the truth behind these false news stories, we may all very well pay for this lack of judgment with our lives.
I urge all of you to research the truth and not just accept news stories on their face value and when you have a choice between someone who is compromised and weak versus a man who is very competent and strong, overlook his personality for the good of our nation and possibly even your lives.
Rocco Joseph Mazza
Sebring