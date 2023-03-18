Doctor with high ethics and honesty
Approximately 10 years ago, I was told I had cataracts and glaucoma. At that time, I said ‘take out the cataracts’ and was told not yet. Approximately eight years later the doctor said ‘OK let’s take out them out.’ All they did to my left eye was implanted a cornea and I no longer need glasses to see far away but can no longer read and have a hard time reading with glasses. When they did the right eye, it was already bad, and it never got better.
Later the doctor said I had macular degeneration. Because of that I had a stem cell procedure performed in May 2022. By this time, I was living on a fixed income. My wife and I had to pay for the procedure since Medicare doesn’t cover it.
After eight months I went to three doctors who examined me and told me I don’t have macular degeneration. I have a pucker. One of these doctors is Dr. David Misch, here in Sebring. There was some miscommunication between his office staff and me. I was told they took my insurance plan, but when I arrived for the appointment, I was told they didn’t accept my insurance. After I told the lady at the front desk I had been told three times that they did take my insurance, she went and updated Dr. Misch about my issue. She came back and told me he would see me (even though they did not take my insurance). He treated me and I thanked him in person. I told him he was a good man.
Later when I received an invoice, his office called and said the invoice shouldn’t have gone out. This happened during the Christmas holidays.
I’d like to again thank Dr. Misch and his staff for being ethical, honest and accountable for their actions. They are 1000% different than the expert macular degeneration doctor who charged us approximately $20,000 for a stem cell procedure for a disease I don’t have.
If the first doctor who started treating me for cataracts 10 years ago had told me I had a pucker, I could have gotten what is called a “pucker peel,” which now it is too late to have done. Please get a second and third opinion when you are told you have cataracts, it could prevent blindness.