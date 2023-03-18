Doctor with high ethics and honesty

Approximately 10 years ago, I was told I had cataracts and glaucoma. At that time, I said ‘take out the cataracts’ and was told not yet. Approximately eight years later the doctor said ‘OK let’s take out them out.’ All they did to my left eye was implanted a cornea and I no longer need glasses to see far away but can no longer read and have a hard time reading with glasses. When they did the right eye, it was already bad, and it never got better.

