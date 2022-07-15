Does county care about lake health?
Does fertilizing our lawns affect Highlands County lake health? And, if so, how close do we have to be to the lake to make any difference? What really is the correlation in Florida between lake health and lawn care? I’m no expert so I set to find out.
According to the SW Florida Water Management District, rising nitrate levels and algae in many lakes can be traced to fertilizer from lawns as well as orange groves.
Apparently fertilizing isn’t all bad; but, it’s always bad if you don’t do it right: It mostly depends on how much rain or irrigation is going to carry that freshly applied fertilizer into the lake.
So they say to avoid fertilizing within 24 hours of an afternoon thunderstorm. If you’re going to fertilize, do it during a dry spell and then water it in lightly with 1/4” of irrigation.
Also, runoff is highest when grass grows slowest, such as in winter.
A mature lawn already has an extensive soil microbe population, so it needs less and less fertilizer every year.
In fact, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties, along with the city of Tampa, ban fertilizer containing nitrates and phosphates every summer in order to reduce the number of harmful nutrients entering local waterways. So do 31 other Florida counties and 49 other municipalities statewide. Not sure why Highlands isn’t one of them.
The state’s Model Ordinance for Florida-Friendly Fertilizer Use on Urban Landscapes asks you never, ever to fertilize within 10 feet of bodies of water, and many counties say 15 to 25 feet.
From personal experience, we live on a lake and have a big lawn. We haven’t fertilized for six years. While our lawn isn’t perfect, it is green and lush.
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid