Does Putin have support?
The Holy Bible was written by many different authors. Through ignorance, some authors firmly believed the earth was flat. The prophet Moses delivers the Ten Commandants stating, among other things, “Thou Shall Not Kill.”
However, when entering The Promised Land, Moses claims God insisted killing the inhabitants and committing many of today’s international war crimes.
In some ways Dictator Vladimir Putin seems to have support of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Holy Bible. Sad but true.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring