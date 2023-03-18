Donald Trump’s inflated ego
When he was a young man, Donald J. Trump became fascinated with Roy Cohn, who was one of his father’s business advisors.
Roy Cohn had become the famous prosecutor obtaining the death penalty against Russian spies Julian and Ethel Rosenberg in the early 1950’s.
Roy Cohn also helped Joseph McCarthy convict government and Hollywood people who were members or former members of the Communist Party.
Roy Cohn helped young Donald Trump win complex business court cases with the United States Government. Donald Trump became fascinated with Roy Cohn’s outlook on life, which Roy happily shared with Donald.
Roy advised Donald to never admit being wrong about anything because admitting your wrong will cause people to consider you a weakling. Perhaps this is why Trump never could admit losing the 2020 presidential election.
Another important advice Roy gave Donald was if someone was critical of him to always “hit back” by being 100 times more critical of the other person. Perhaps this is why Trump is so critical of his political opponents.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
