Don’t be mad at justices
Another false statement from our friend. The Supreme Court did not shut down the reproductive health of women in America. They only did what the Constitution says. It does not guarantee that women have the right to an abortion as stated in the Constitution. That is left up to the states to decide. So if you are going to be mad at anyone, be mad at the state’s legislature. Not the justices.
Also, if you don’t like the laws of Florida, why don’t you move to California. Governor Newsome is trying to recruit people from Florida. I’m sure he would be glad to have you.
Claude Clay
Sebring