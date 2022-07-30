Driving habits affect everyone’s insurance
I also was surprised at how many traffic accidents we have especially compared to Miami-Dade.
When we moved here from Minnesota I was shocked that my auto insurance was double what it was in Minnesota. I thought due to around the clock good weather no snow removal or ice and a small town so less cars stolen or car jacked, insurance might even be lower.
I was told by the Florida insurance agent that due to auto accidents and so many drivers driving without insurance the cost to insure motorists in Highlands County is very high here.
I think the following would help:
1. More policing especially on U.S. 27, with higher ticketing for speeding.
2. Large trucks to only use the right hand lane, unless turning left.
3. Make it illegal to make left hand turns as U turns, especially on hwy 27.
4. Traffic lights need to be set for shorter periods; motorists get impatient and run lights due to long wait time with no oncoming traffic.
5. Common courtesy, but then the whole world needs this along with some common sense.
Thank you for the article.
Karen Davis
Sebring
