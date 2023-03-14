Earth not safe with Putin in government
In huge political rallies, Adolph Hitler emotionally entertained his followers by boldly stating false facts, lies and twisted truth combined with intense hatred for the Jews, whom Hitler claimed were responsible for all of Germany’s problems.
Using a controlled press, Hitler was able to reinforce his false facts, distorted truth and twisted ideas to the German people.
At the present time, Vladimir Putin seems to be following in Adolph Hitler’s footsteps but also threatening using nuclear weapons which could destroy all life on Earth.
The sooner the Russian people legally remove Putin from their government, the safer everyone on planet Earth will be.