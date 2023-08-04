Easy reading
[Staff Writer] John Guerra’s coverage in the [Highlands] News-Sun of the court system and criminal justice system in Highlands County is professionally done and simply easy reading.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 7:17 pm
[Staff Writer] John Guerra’s coverage in the [Highlands] News-Sun of the court system and criminal justice system in Highlands County is professionally done and simply easy reading.
Edward Hummell
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.