Economy in tatters
Recession, depression, national debt, gas prices, the price of a dozen eggs, these are just matters that come to mind as we get set for the next national holiday ... that’s right Feb. 12 is Super Bowl Day. A day that supersedes all other events in the minds of millions.
Here money is no object as we struggle with our normal expenses; tickets for the game are going at bargain basement prices. The cheapest tickets go for as little as $4,605; the medium price is $9,085, and if you want to sit just four rows back behind the Eagles sideline, it is only $34,596, which includes your fees. Such a deal.
Now folks, I don’t know how many seats are in State Farm Stadium but multiplying the number of seats by just the medium price tickets, I don’t think my adding machine has enough zeros to show me how much money is going into this event. Folks, this is just a football game, something that Andy Griffin described as 22 crown men fighting over a leather ball with air in it. I didn’t even mention the cost of the hotdogs and beer.
Are we really concerned about the economy, after all it’s in tatters. Enjoy the game. Go Chiefs.
Editor’s note: This letter was submitted prior to the Super Bowl.