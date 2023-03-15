Education not needed
Thousands of jobs and career positions require training, education, licenses and certificates just to be successful and hold the job. People work long hours and years doing their jobs, all of which require the above mentioned proof of their qualifications to do those jobs.
This brings to mind the one job that doesn’t require any of the above mentioned requirements and that is a politician. No mention of any requirements other than a big mouth, ego and desire to have power. These people then have the authority to tell and order those people with the required credentials around telling them how to do their jobs. The toxic atmosphere in this country right now with politicians telling, teachers, nurses, law enforcement, doctors among others what and how to live and work is a prime example of people with little knowledge of how the real world acts.
One example of the type of people I am talking about is Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Green. This woman has to be the poster child for the word ignorant. Twice elected by the people of Georgia, she has the biggest mouth and smallest brain of any of them in DC. However, she also has the power to affect thousands of people and that is a crime.
We put these people in office mostly because they talk loud, we never ask if they are qualified to govern. That is our fault. Keep this in mind during the next election.